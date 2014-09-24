(Adds details on air strike, background on Khorasan)
By Phil Stewart and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The United States is still
assessing whether or not Mohsin al-Fadhli, a senior figure of
the al Qaeda-linked Khorasan group, was killed in a U.S. air
strike in Syria, government officials said on Wednesday.
One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
earlier on Wednesday: "We believe he is dead." But other
officials said the extent of the damage caused to the Khorasan
group by Tuesday's airstrike was uncertain and they could not
independently confirm the death of Fadhli or others.
The Pentagon cautioned that any confirmation could take
time. Spokesman Colonel Steve Warren said: "We don't have
personnel on the ground to verify, so we're continuing to
assess."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he could not confirm
any reports of Fadhli's death. "The early indications are that
the strikes were effective," he told MSNBC.
U.S. accounts of the Khorasan group, the attack on its base
and on Fadhli himself have left open questions.
One U.S. source said aircraft had dropped "tons" of bombs on
what the U.S. believed was the group's main base. Some officials
said they feared that after U.S. media reports about the group
it may have moved people and equipment from the area.
The United States said on Tuesday it had been watching the
group for some time. "We believe the Khorasan group ... was
nearing the execution phase of an attack either in Europe or the
homeland," said Lieutenant General William Mayville, director of
operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Other officials on Wednesday gave a different analysis,
saying U.S. agencies saw the group putting together the kind of
manpower and structure which could carry out a plot and that
unless quick action were taken, it might be too late to stop it.
Paul Pillar, a former senior expert on the region for the
CIA who examined the official statements said: "Evidently what
was imminent was not the execution of some terrorist plot in the
West but instead the possible beginning of planning for such a
plot."
A 2012 State Department notice offering a $7 million reward
for information on Fadhli's whereabouts said he was an al Qaeda
financier close to al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and among
the few who knew in advance about the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
National security adviser Susan Rice, in an interview with
NBC on Wednesday, called Fadhli "a dangerous operative," but
added that he "has nothing like the cachet of bin Laden."
Islamist militants on social media have said that
33-year-old Fadhli had been killed in the air raids and said
they were mourning him. But U.S. officials said that militant
groups have previously been known to issue inaccurate claims
about the deaths of specific militants.
The air strikes against Khorasan followed lengthy
surveillance of the group, U.S. officials said. They described
it as a "network" of seasoned al Qaeda fighters with battlefield
experience mostly in Pakistan and Afghanistan, now working in
league with al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, the Nusra
Front.
They have used the chaos of Syria's civil war as cover to
try to devise new hard-to-detect bombs and recruit foreign
militants holding Western passports to return home and
eventually carry out attacks, U.S. officials said.
Security agencies do not believe that Khorasan has yet
managed to recruit fighters with western passports, they said.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott
and Grant McCool)