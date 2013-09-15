* Some concerned that deal won't work without credible
threat of force
* McCain says accord allows Russia to hold the cards
* Democrats offer more optimistic view of deal
By Caren Bohan and Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Leading U.S. Republican
lawmakers voiced skepticism on Sunday over whether a deal to
remove Syria's chemical weapons could work without a credible
threat of force pressuring the Syrian government to comply.
The deal, reached on Saturday after talks between the United
States and Russia, calls on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to
account for his chemical stockpile within a week and allow for
international inspections by the middle of next year.
"If the president believes, like I do, that a credible
military force helps you get a diplomatic solution, they gave
that away in this deal. I'm really concerned about that," Mike
Rogers, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence
Committee, told CNN.
"Not one ounce of chemical weapons came off the battlefield
but we've given up every ounce of our leverage when it comes to
trying to solve the broader Syrian problem because we've taken
away a credible military threat," said Rogers, a Michigan
lawmaker.
Obama said on Saturday that the United States "remains
prepared to act" should diplomatic efforts fail in Syria.
Republicans have been highly critical of Obama's handling of
the Syria crisis, calling his policy muddled. He made a surprise
decision two weeks ago to seek authorization from the U.S.
Congress for a military strike after an Aug. 21 chemical attack
in Syria.
But he faced strong resistance from lawmakers and decided
last week to explore a possible weapons deal proposed by Russia.
Senator John McCain, who has pushed for deeper U.S.
involvement in Syria, criticized the accord, saying it gives
Russia the power to effectively determine Syria's compliance.
"I think it's a loser because I think it gave Russia a
position in the Middle East which they haven't had since the
1970s," McCain said on the NBC program "Meet the Press."
"We are now depending on the goodwill of the Russian people
if Bashar Assad violates this agreement," he said. "I am of the
firm belief, given his record, that it's a very big gamble."
Robert Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations, was cautious on the deal.
"If it works, then they get rid of chemical weapons without
use of force," he said.
But Menendez added that if Assad does not comply, "we're
back to where we started except Assad has bought more time on
the battlefield and has continued to ravage innocent civilians."
Some other Democrats said the agreement was a hopeful sign.
"I don't know that I trust the Russians but I think this
agreement is a very positive step," said Adam Schiff, a
California Democrat and member of the House Intelligence
Committee.
The agreement states that a Security Council resolution
should allow for regular assessments of Syria's behavior and "in
the event of non-compliance ... the U.N. Security Council should
impose measures under Chapter VII of the U.N. Charter."
Chapter VII can include force but can be limited to other
kinds of sanction.