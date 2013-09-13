(Clarifies that system destroys chemical weapons in bulk,
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 One of the creators of the
program that has helped Russia dismantle its weapons of mass
destruction says the mechanics of destroying Syria's chemical
weapons may be easier and quicker than some officials and
experts think.
Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar, who helped establish a
post-Cold War program to secure and decommission Soviet-era
stockpiles of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, says the
United States has recently developed a prototype for a mobile
system that can eradicate chemical warfare agents on site.
"We have developed equipment that can go out into the field
on fairly short order, set up, and it can move its way through
from five to 25 tons of chemical substance a day," Lugar told
Reuters.
"These people talking about the fact that this (destruction
of Syria's chemical weapons) might take months, years, just
obviously are not aware" of the new U.S. equipment, Lugar said.
Russia proposed earlier this week that Washington and Moscow
should collaborate to destroy Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
chemical weapons. President Barack Obama put on hold plans for
U.S. military strikes in response to a chemical weapons attack
on Syrian civilians Aug. 21.
In addition to the technical challenges of dismantling
Syria's chemical arms, there are plenty of political and
military obstacles. It is unclear if the United States will
accept Russia's plan and hold off on attacking Syria, and the
civil war raging there is another big hurdle to decommissioning
chemical weapons.
While Moscow's overture on Syria's chemical weapons was
something of a surprise, it was not a totally new idea. Lugar, a
veteran disarmament campaigner, first suggested more than a year
ago that the United States and Russia work together to secure
Syria's stockpile of chemical weapons.
Lugar made the proposal during a trip to Moscow in August
2012, while he was still a senator and working on an extension
of the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program that
helped secure "loose nukes" and dismantle chemical weapons in
the former Soviet Union.
Lugar had not cleared the idea with the Obama administration
in advance and the initial response from the Russians was cool.
But he said Friday he is pleased to see the scenario being
seriously examined now, despite all the challenges, and was glad
that Syria had responded positively as well.
TRANSPORTABLE CHEMICAL WEAPONS DESTROYERS
Weapons experts believe Syria has 1,000 tons of chemical
weapons spread across some 50 sites. The United States had 30
times that amount, and Russia 40 times as much, before they
began destroying their stockpiles under the international
Chemical Weapons Convention, which went into effect in 1997.
The new U.S. prototype for destroying chemical weapons that
Lugar mentioned is called the Field Deployable Hydrolysis
System, the Pentagon said. It is transportable, so it can get
rid of chemical weapons on site. The chemical weapons do not
have to be moved, which is a dangerous prospect anywhere,
especially during war.
The system destroys chemical weapons in bulk and could not be
used for materials that have been placed inside munitions - a
trickier process. It is not known how much of Syria's stockpile
is already inside munitions.
The new system converts the chemical warfare agents into
compounds not useable as weapons, a Pentagon spokeswoman said.
She said it was built to destroy bulk chemical agents "wherever
they are found," but added that there were no current plans to
use the new system in Syria.
The system was designed and built by staff at the U.S. Army
Edgewood Chemical and Biological Center.
Lugar, who served more than three decades in the Senate,
traveled to Russia many times as part of the Nunn-Lugar program
established with former Senator Sam Nunn in the 1990s. The
program was extended earlier this year, although it was pared
back, with Russia assuming the costs and completing some tasks
without U.S. help.
On one trip to Russia in 2005 Republican Lugar took along
Obama, who was a new Democratic senator at the time. Lugar said
Obama got excited about seeing dangerous warfare agents first
hand.
"We went into a laboratory in which there was ... deadly
material," Lugar said. "I wouldn't know whether to characterize
it as a chemical weapon or a biological weapon, just locked up
in the iceboxes as they used to do there. And I can remember
vividly that Barack was fascinated by this."
