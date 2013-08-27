A man operates an excavator in order to search for survivors amid rubbles of collapsed building after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Fardous neighbourhood August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Malek Alshemali

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama spoke with Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd about possible international responses to the Syrian situation while his national security adviser discussed Syria and security with Israeli officials, the White House said on Monday.

In a call with Rudd, "the two leaders expressed their grave concern about the reported use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime against civilians near Damascus on Wednesday," the White House said in a statement. They "discussed possible responses by the international community," it said.

National security adviser Susan Rice met with a delegation led by Yaakov Amidror, the chairman of Israel's National Security Council. The meetings were part of a series of regular high-level bilateral consultations and touched on Iran, Egypt, Syria, and other regional security issues, the White House said.

