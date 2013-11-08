* More than 800,000 Syrian refugees live in Lebanon
* Refugees are mixed with local population
* No cure for polio
By Stephen Kalin
ZAHLE, Lebanon Nov 8 Lebanon launched a massive
public health initiative on Friday to vaccinate all children
under five against polio, following a confirmed outbreak of the
crippling disease last month in neighbouring war-torn Syria.
The task is a daunting one in Lebanon, where more than
800,000 refugees are spread across the country in nearly 1,600
locations, including 400 informal tented settlements.
Unlike Jordan and Turkey, which each host more than half a
million Syrians, Lebanon has avoided establishing large-scale
camps and many of the refugees are living among Lebanese.
The vaccination plan in Lebanon is to go "house by house,
tent by tent," said Annamaria Laurini, the UNICEF representative
in Lebanon.
The campaign, which is a joint effort between the
government, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and a local
NGO, aims to vaccinate children of all nationalities living in
Lebanon, not only Syrian refugees. Lebanon has not had any cases
of polio since 2001, according to UNICEF.
The initiative is scheduled to run through December and is
estimated to cost about $3 million.
Caretaker Health Minister Ali Hassan Khalil kicked off the
nationwide campaign at Tel Chicha Hospital in the eastern town
of Zahle, calling inoculation "an extraordinary national duty
that cannot be neglected".
At Al Omariya settlement in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, more
than 300 children had already been vaccinated, their fingers
stained with purple ink as an indicator.
In a bid to raise awareness for the campaign, the children
held colourful neon signs and chanted slogans encouraging
parents to vaccinate their children.
Lebanon has dispatched mobile medical units to reach Syrian
refugee children across the country in settlements like Al
Omariya, where refugees have constructed tents from wooden
planks and plastic tarpaulins on vacant farmland.
As the vaccination teams went door to door on Friday, it
started to rain - a reminder of another challenge that the
refugees are facing as Lebanon's cold winter and harsh rains
threaten their flimsy shelters.
Syrians entering Lebanon with young children at the Masnaa
border crossing on Friday were ushered into a small wooden
office in the parking lot of the customs area where health
ministry workers in white lab coats administered the vaccine.
Polio, which is caused by a virus transmitted via
contaminated food and water, can cause irreversible paralysis
within hours and cannot be cured.
The campaign is part of a regional effort to vaccinate 20
million children, prompted by ten confirmed cases of polio last
month in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor province. They were the
first incidents of the disease in that country since 1999.
It has been eradicated in most of the world, but could
spread fast in Syria, where a civil war in its third year has
led to falling vaccination rates, as well as in unsanitary
conditions in the crowded refugee camps abroad.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)