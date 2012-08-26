Syria's Vice President Farouq al-Sharaa sits in his office during a meeting with an Iranian delegation (not in picture) in Damascus August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

DAMASCUS Syria's vice president Farouq al-Sharaa met an Iranian delegation on Sunday, marking the official's first appearance in weeks and ending rumours by opposition activists that he had defected from President Bashar al-Assad's government.

The vice president met with a parliamentary delegation from Assad's main regional ally Iran, led by senior legislator Aleddin Borougerdi, according to a Reuters reporter who saw the group with Sharaa outside his office in Damascus.

Opposition activists for weeks had said Sharaa had defected to the 17-month-old uprising against Assad, and said he was hiding out in the southern city of Deraa.

