* Syrian army surrounded UNESCO World Heritage site
* Residents say battle over gas pipeline, sectarian feud
HOMS PROVINCE, Syria Jan 29 President Bashar
al-Assad's forces have surrounded rebels near the already
war-damaged Crusader castle of Crac des Chevaliers, a UNESCO
World Heritage site in central Syria, residents said on
Wednesday.
Crac des Chevaliers suffered mortar hits last year when
rebels from the town of al-Hosn below the hill-top castle hid
behind its thick stone walls, built for battles hundreds of
years ago. The violence had died down until this week.
Syria's nearly three-year-old conflict has devastated whole
city neighbourhoods and many ancient sites, including Aleppo's
medieval covered market and its Umayyad mosque. Looting has
threatened tombs in the desert town of Palmyra and Roman temples
have been damaged.
On Tuesday, rocket, artillery and tank fire battered the
town of al-Zara, not far from al-Hosn, a resident of al-Zara
said, asking not to be named. Warplanes later bombed the area
between al-Zara and al-Hosn, targeting rebels there, he said.
Although fighting has inched closer to Crac des Chevaliers,
the castle has not been hit during the two-day-old offensive by
troops and local pro-Assad militiamen besieging al-Hosn.
A fighter from the National Defence Forces, an Assad
loyalist paramilitary group, said the offensive aimed to secure
a gas pipeline which runs through al-Zara and which was attacked
by rebels in December to disrupt supplies.
But others in the area linked the fighting to a dispute
between villages in Homs, a religiously-mixed province where the
increasingly sectarian conflict between Assad's Alawite minority
and mostly Sunni Muslim rebels has increased tensions.
Al-Zara and al-Hosn are mostly Sunni, but the surrounding
villages form part of Syria's 10 percent Christian minority.
Christians are generally wary of the rise of Islamist militants
among the rebels, although some have fought against Assad.
This month, masked gunmen from al-Hosn decapitated a young
man from the nearby Christian village of Marmarita, residents
said. A few days later, pro-government militiamen from Marmarita
killed a man from al-Hosn and dragged his body behind a car
through Christian hamlets.
Two weeks of Sunni-Christian reprisals then led to this
week's army-backed offensive in the area, residents said.
The war has killed at least 130,000 people, driven more than
a third of Syria's 22 million people from their homes and made
half dependent on aid, including hundreds of thousands trapped
by fighting.
(Reporting by a journalist in Syria whose name has been
withheld for security reasons; Writing by Oliver Holmes)