A Syrian refugee girl looks out of her parents' tent at the Al Za'atri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Here are some of the main events in the uprising in Syria in August:

August 2 - Kofi Annan quits as mediator. The United Nations confirms on August 17 that Algerian diplomat, Lakhdar Brahimi is to replace Annan as international mediator.

August 6 - Prime Minister Ryad Hijab annouces that he has defected and joins the opposition. Assad later appoints Health Minister Wael al-Halki as prime minister.

August 7 - Assad appears on television for the first time in two weeks since a July bombing killed four members of his inner circle. Footage shows him meeting Saeed Jalili, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Damascus.

August 15 - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) suspends Syria's membership at a summit of Muslim leaders in Mecca citing Assad's violent suppression of the revolt, it says.

August 16 - The U.N. Security Council says will not renew the mandate of a U.N. observer mission in Syria, due to expire on August 19. The mission later withdraws from Syria. U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos says as many as 2.5 million people are in need of aid in Syria.

August 19 - Assad attends Eid prayers in a mosque in Damascus, his first appearance in public after the July bombing.

August 22 - The United Nations estimates that more than 18,000 people have been killed since the start of the conflict.

August 25 - Opposition activists accuse Assad's army of massacring hundreds in Daraya, close to Damascus that government forces recaptured from rebels. About 320 bodies, are found there, according to activists.

August 29 - Syrian Addounia television, broadcast excerpts of an interview with Assad in which he says he will more time to defeat the rebels and that talk of a Western-imposed buffer zone on Syrian territory is unrealistic.

August 30 - Rebels say they have brought down a Syrian fighter plane around the town of al-Thayabiya near the Turkish border.

