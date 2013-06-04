UNITED NATIONS, June 4 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon expressed revulsion on Tuesday over atrocities in
Syria's two-year civil war as detailed in a report prepared by
U.N. human rights investigators, a spokesman for the world body
said.
"He has seen this report," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky
told reporters. "Frankly he finds the catalog of atrocities in
that report to be both sickening and staggering."
United Nations human rights investigators said in Geneva on
Tuesday they had "reasonable grounds" to believe that limited
amounts of chemical weapons had been used in Syria and warned
that the shattered country was in "free fall."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Eric Beech)