(Adds fighting with Kurds)
BEIRUT, Sept 16 Islamic State fighters shot down
a Syrian war plane using anti-aircraft guns on Tuesday, the
first time the group has downed a military jet since declaring
its cross-border caliphate in June, a group monitoring the civil
war said.
The plane came down outside Islamic State's stronghold of
Raqqa city, 400 km (250 miles) northeast of Damascus, during air
strikes on territory controlled by the group, a resident said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group
which gathers information from a network of activists on the
ground, reported five air raids on Raqqa on Tuesday. Rami
Abdulrahman, who runs the organisation, cited sources close to
Islamic State as saying the plane had been shot down.
Further north Islamic State clashed with Kurdish fighters
near Syria's border with Turkey, in fighting which killed dozens
of people on both sides, the Observatory said.
The clashes took place outside the Kurdish city of Kobani,
also known as Ain al-Arab, in an area where Kurdish fighters
have been fighting off Islamic State attacks for months.
U.S. President Barack Obama last week authorised air strikes
against Islamic State in Syria, potentially widening action
against a group already being targeted by U.S. air strikes in
Iraq.
The Syrian air force has been bombing Islamic
State-controlled territory in the provinces of Raqqa and Deir
al-Zor on a near-daily basis since the group seized the Iraqi
city of Mosul in June.
Syria has offered to join a coalition the United States is
assembling to fight Islamic State, but Western governments see
President Bashar al-Assad as part of the problem and have ruled
out the idea of such cooperation.
