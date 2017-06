BEIRUT Syria would not use chemical weapons, if it had them, against its own people, the foreign ministry said in a statement on state television on Monday.

"In response to the statements of the American secretary of state, who warned Syria against using chemical weapons, Syria has stressed repeatedly that it will not use these types of weapons, if they were available, under any circumstances against its people," the statement said. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Pravin Char)