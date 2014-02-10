BEIRUT Feb 10 A third shipment of chemical
weapons materials left Syria on Monday, and some other chemical
substances have been destroyed inside the country, the joint
mission of the United Nations and the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said.
It did not detail the quantity of material shipped out or
destroyed but called on Syrian authorities to "expedite
systematic, predictable and high-volume movements to complete
the safe removal of chemical materials".
Syria failed to meet an OPCW target of Feb. 5 to move its
declared chemical substances and precursors out of the country.
But the UN-OPCW mission head said last week she did not believe
the government was intentionally delaying the process.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)