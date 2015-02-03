GENEVA Feb 3 The U.N. World Food Programme
(WFP) has declared itself "extremely concerned" by photographs
showing its food parcels being handed out in Syria with Islamic
State logos on them.
Images circulating on social media show food being
distributed from cardboard boxes with "Islamic State in Syria"
labels pasted over the WFP logo.
The militant Islamist group, which controls large swaths of
Syria and northern Iraq, is known as Islamic State or Islamic
State in Syria (ISIS).
"WFP condemns this manipulation of desperately needed food
aid inside Syria," said Muhannad Hadi, WFP Emergency Regional
Coordinator, in a statement late on Monday. The agency was
trying to confirm the authenticity of those images, it said.
The photographs seemed to have been taken in Deir Hafr
village, about 50 km from Aleppo, where WFP last August
delivered enough food to feed 8,500 people for a month.
WFP rations are distributed in many areas by the Syrian Arab
Red Crescent (SARC). In September, ISIS raided SARC warehouses
where food rations may have been stored, WFP said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Tom Heneghan)