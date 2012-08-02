ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 2 Kofi Annan's
resignation on Thursday as international peace envoy for Syria
underscores Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's refusal to abide
by a U.N.-backed peace plan and the failure of Russia and China
to hold Assad accountable at the U.N. Security Council, the
White House said.
"President Assad, despite his promise to abide by the Kofi
Annan plan, continues to brutally murder his own people, to use
heavy weapons in assaults on civilian population centers," White
House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force One
on Thursday as President Barack Obama headed to Florida.
The Obama administration recently has already begun shifting
its focus away from deadlocked U.N. diplomacy over Syria and is
seeking to further bolster Syrian rebel forces.
In the wake of Annan's decision to step down, Carney
insisted that Washington remained committed to the belief that
"Assad must go" but made clear that U.S. aid to rebels will
still stop short of supplying them with weapons.
Saying Obama was "grateful for Kofi Annan's willingness to
serve," Carney appeared to assign some of the blame for the
failed peace mission not only to Assad but to Russia and China's
resistance to further U.N. sanctions against the Syrian leader.
"Annan's resignation highlights the failure at the United
Nations Security Council of Russia and China to support
resolutions, meaningful resolutions, against Assad that would
have held Assad accountable," Carney said.
He reiterated the U.S. position that Moscow and Beijing's
double veto "were highly regrettable and place both Russia and
China on the wrong side of history, and on the wrong side of the
Syrian people."
Obama has signed a secret order authorizing U.S. support for
rebels seeking to depose Assad and his government, U.S. sources
familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Obama's order, known as an intelligence "finding," broadly
permits the CIA and other U.S. agencies to provide support that
could help the rebels oust Assad.
But asked about the idea of arming the rebels, Carney said:
"Our position has not changed. We provide non-lethal assistance
to the opposition. We don't believe that adding to the number of
weapons in Syria is what's needed to help bring about a peaceful
transition."