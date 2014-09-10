* Last commercial vineyard in Syria operated by two brothers
* Reds and whites served in Michelin-starred restaurants
* Bombs hit the 2013 vintage
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 10 Amid the war in Syria, one
hillside vineyard still produces wines that are served in the
Michelin-starred restaurants of London and Paris.
It has been a struggle to keep Syria's last commercial
vineyard open, the owner of Domaine de Bargylus says. The war,
which started in 2011, has engulfed the whole country, and
militias on both sides fight in every province.
Sandro Saade and his brother Karim, Christians with family
roots in Syria and neighbouring Lebanon, planted grape vines on
the tree-lined peaks of the Mediterranean province of Latakia in
2003, two millennia after the Romans used the same slopes for
their own wineries. Bargylus' first vintage was in 2006.
Syria's rebel forces - a mixture of hardline Islamists and
other groups seeking to end the dynastic rule of President
Bashar al-Assad - are in Latakia and started taking ground last
year. Some of these groups have forbidden alcohol in areas they
control but Bargylus vineyard has stayed in government-held
territory throughout the conflict.
Syrian wineries were largely small-scale operations, often
located at churches and monasteries and meant for local
consumption. Syrian Christians made up 10 percent of the pre-war
population of 22 million people, but that figure has fallen
sharply amid the violence, and wine production has dwindled too.
There have been a few scares at the Bargylus winery. Last
August, Assad's forces and rebels battled clashed about 100
metres from the farm. Several explosions hit the vines, but
there was minimal damage and the fighting has since retreated.
"We've been lucky that the conflict is not very close,"
Sandro Saade said from Lebanon's capital, Beirut. "Compared to
other regions of Syria, we haven't had the conflict permanently
installed next to our properties."
TAXI RIDE
Still, the war forced the Saade brothers out of Syria, as it
has millions of other refugees, so they now manage the vineyard
remotely from Beirut, 200 km (125 miles) away.
The Syrian staff have stayed throughout the fighting and
pick, ferment and bottle the wine on site.
During the summer, close to harvest, a sample of grapes are
delivered twice a month to Beirut, where they are tasted by
Stephane Derenoncourt, a French winemaker and consultant, who
has worked with the Saade brothers since the establishment of
the vineyard.
The six-hour taxi ride carries a sample of red Syrah, Merlot
and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes and white Chardonnay and Sauvignon
Blanc grapes through the border to Lebanon for tasting.
"It is a risk (to visit Syria) because of the war,"
Derenoncourt said at the tasting session with Saade in Beirut.
"I used to go five or six times a year."
Even as the conflict spreads, the winemakers are determined
to keep the vineyard open.
"The quality of the soil is fantastic because we have two
different soils ... It's very good for the production of wine,"
Derenoncourt said.
At the tasting, Derenoncourt sampled the grapes for
bitterness and crushed the reds in his hands to check the skin.
The reds were about two weeks from harvest, the whites only a
week away, he said.
The major challenge of running a vineyard from another
country in a time of war is logistics, Sandro Saade said.
Around 45,000 bottles are boxed in Syria yearly but then
travel by sea to Egypt, then on to Lebanon, eventually arriving
in Antwerp to be stored in their European warehouse.
"We're trying to do whatever we can. Getting a taxi from
Syria to here is not always easy. A week ago, we wanted to taste
the grapes for the first time this season and the taxi couldn't
go through the borders because the borders were closed," Sandro
Saade said.
Bottles that make it out are sold to fine-dining restaurants
that include L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Gordon Ramsay's
Claridges and the Dorchester Hotel.
(Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Alison Williams)