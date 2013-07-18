WASHINGTON, July 18 The World Bank said on
Thursday it has approved a $150 million loan for Jordan to help
it deal with the cost of coping with the hundreds of thousands
of refugees from neighboring Syria that have flooded into the
country to escape the civil war.
About half a million refugees, out of a total of more than
1.7 million, have fled to Jordan to escape fighting in Syria
that began as protests against the government in March 2011 and
has since degenerated into civil war with an increasingly
sectarian dimension.
Jordan has sought to win more outside help in its struggle
to deal with the vast influx, and the World Bank, the global
development lender, said the loan could help bring further
international assistance.
"Large numbers of refugees from Syria arrive every day with
their lives torn apart and Jordan continues to receive and care
for them," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a
statement. "That sort of generosity needs our support, and we
are pleased to offer this urgent assistance."
Reuters first reported on the World Bank's plan to lend
Jordan $150 million in May.
About $50 million will go towards medical supplies, $20
million to help the government's budget to provide medical
services, and the rest for basic commodities such as bread and
cooking gas, the World Bank said.
The bank said the health system has been under strain from
the population influx, while households face rising prices for
food and housing due to higher demand.
Syrian refugees met with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
in Jordan on Thursday, angrily demanding the United States do
more to protect their fellow citizens.
In June, the White House announced plans to provide direct
military support to the Syrian rebels. But the refugees urged
Washington to also impose a no-fly zone and safe havens in
Syria.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Peter Galloway)