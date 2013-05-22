BRIEF-Metso says issued eur 300 million eurobond
* Metso oyj says amount of new bond is eur 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7-year euro midswap rate 0.417 percent plus 77 basis points
WASHINGTON May 22 The World Bank has proposed a $150 million loan for Jordan to help with the cost of thousands of Syrian refugees fleeing the civil war in Syria, Jordanian and World Bank board sources said on Wednesday.
"The (World Bank) board should act on it in June," one source told Reuters.
Close to 500,000 Syrian refugees, out of a total of 1.5 million, have sought shelter in Jordan from an escalating civil war between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and rebel fighters trying to overthrow him. The cost of accommodating the refugees has further squeezed Jordan's economy, which was hit by a financial crisis last year.
DALLAS, May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday approved a proposal calling for the oil company to disclose the impact on its business of compliance with global climate change guidelines, an issue at the heart of a probe by two state attorneys general.