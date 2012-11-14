(Corrects "Council" to "coalition" in 3rd paragraph)
CAIRO/PARIS, Nov 13 France became the first
European power to recognise Syria's new opposition coalition as
the sole representative of its people and said on Tuesday it
would look into arming rebels against President Bashar al-Assad
once they form a government.
Twenty months into their bloody uprising against Assad,
fragmented Syrian opposition groups struck a deal in Qatar on
Sunday to form a broad coalition and their leader immediately
appealed for European backing.
"I announce today that France recognises the Syrian national
coalition as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian
people and as future government of a democratic Syria making it
possible to bring an end to Bashar al-Assad's regime," French
President Francois Hollande said, breaking ranks with European
allies. Six Gulf Arab states took a similar step on Monday.
The question of arming the rebels would be looked at as soon
as the rebel coalition formed a transitional government,
Hollande told a news conference in Paris.
Arab League and EU foreign ministers meeting in Cairo on
Tuesday welcomed the formation of the coalition as an important
step forward, although their communique showed they had not
reached a unanimous decision to recognise it as Syria's sole
authority.
The French announcement came just hours after Syria's newly
installed opposition leader urged European states to back the
opposition so it could buy weapons.
Paris, one of Assad's harshest critics, had previously ruled
out arming rebel forces, concerned that weapons could get into
the hands of radical Islamists.
Speaking to Reuters as Arab and European ministers met to
discuss Syria at the Arab League in Cairo, Mouaz Alkhatib, the
Damascus preacher elected unopposed on Sunday to lead the new
group, had asked for diplomatic backing.
"I request European states to grant political recognition to
the coalition as the legitimate representative of the Syrian
people and to give it financial support," he said.
"When we get political recognition, this will allow the
coalition to act as a government and hence acquire weapons and
this will solve our problems," added Alkhatib, who has been
described by supporters as a moderate noted for his embrace of
Syria's religious and ethnic minorities.
So far, concerted action on Syria has been thwarted by
divisions within the opposition, as well as by big power
rivalries and a regional divide between Sunni Muslim foes of
Assad and his Shi'ite allies in Iran and Lebanon.
Russia and China, which have lent Assad diplomatic support
since the uprising erupted in March last year, have shown no
sign of warming towards his Western- and Arab-backed opponents.
"STEP FORWARD"
Cajoled by Qatar and the United States, the ineffectual
Syrian National Council, previously the main opposition body
based abroad, agreed to join a wider coalition on Sunday.
Britain's foreign minister, William Hague, said the
coalition must show it had support within Syria before London
would acknowledge it as the rightful government.
"If they have this, yes, we will then recognise them as the
legitimate representative of the Syrian people," he told
reporters at the Arab-European meeting in Cairo.
The opposition had hoped its new-found unity would clear the
way for outside powers to arm the rebels, but Western nations
fear such weapons could reach the hands of Islamist militants.
Western concern has also been heightened by documented
reports of atrocities by ill-disciplined insurgents.
"Syria's newly created opposition front should send a clear
message to opposition fighters that they must adhere to the laws
of war and human rights law, and that violators will be held
accountable," New York-based Human Rights Watch said.
BORDER VIOLENCE
Assad, whose family has ruled Syria for 42 years, has vowed
to fight to the death in a conflict that has already killed an
estimated 38,000 people and risks sucking in other countries.
His warplanes again struck homes in Ras al-Ain, a town on
the northern border seized by rebels last week. Civilians fled
over the border dividing it from the Turkish town of Ceylanpinar
and thick plumes of smoke billowed upwards.
Syrian jets and artillery hit the town of Albu Kamal on the
frontier with Iraq, where rebels have seized some areas,
according to the mayor of the Iraqi border town of Qaim.
Tension also remained high on the Golan Heights, where
Israeli gunners have retaliated against stray Syrian mortar fire
landing on the occupied plateau in the previous two days.
Twenty months of conflict have created a vast humanitarian
crisis, with more than 408,000 Syrians fleeing to neighbouring
countries and up to four million expected to need aid by early
next year, according to the United Nations.
Fighting has also displaced 2.5 million civilians inside
Syria, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent estimates.
"If anything, they believe it could be more; this is a very
conservative estimate," Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman of
the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in Geneva.
"So people are moving, really on the run, hiding," she told
a news briefing. "They are difficult to count and access."
In Cairo, Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby urged opposition
factions to join Alkhatib's group, formally known as the Syrian
National Coalition for Opposition and Revolutionary Forces.
But although six Gulf Arab nations recognised the coalition
as Syria's only legitimate representative on Monday, Iraq,
Algeria and Lebanon prevented the League from following suit.
Iraq and Lebanon, with influential Shi'ite populations, have
generally maintained better relations with Iran and with Assad,
whose minority Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
