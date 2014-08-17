* Kurdish militant says several camps in Syria
* Islamic State has killed hundreds of Yazidis
By Youssef Boudlal
SERIMLI MILITARY BASE, Syria, Aug 17 Kurdish
militants have trained hundreds of Yazidi volunteers at several
camps inside Syria to fight Islamic State forces in Iraq, a
member of the armed Kurdish YPG and a Reuters photographer who
visited a training camp said on Sunday.
The photographer spend Saturday at the training camp at the
Serimli military base in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the
border with Iraqi Kurdistan, where he saw 55 Yazidis being
trained to fight the Islamic State.
Dressed in green military fatigues, young and old men were
taught how to use assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades
by the Syrian Kurds, sweating in the 40 degree Celsius heat.
"The Yazidi civilians want to stay in Syria because it is
safer but the volunteers really want to go back to Iraq to
fight," he said by phone.
Iraq has been plunged into its worst violence since the peak
of a sectarian civil war in 2006-2007, with Sunni fighters led
by the Islamic State overrunning large parts of the west and
north, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee for their lives and
threatening ethnic Kurds in their autonomous province.
Thousands of Yazidis have also been trapped in searing heat
on the mountain near the Syrian border. They fled there this
month to escape the Islamic State, who deem Yazidis "devil
worshippers". Yazidis follow an ancient faith derived from
Zoroastrianism.
Some have been airlifted out by Iraq's Air Force and others
fled into Syria with the help of Kurdish militants.
In Syria, the Yazidi volunteers train in weapon use and
fighting tactics for several days before being sent back to
Mount Sinjar to fight, a member from the media office of the
Kurdish YPG told Reuters.
"There are several training camps for Yazidi men who have
volunteered," Anas Hani said from eastern Syria. "In the past
ten days, hundreds have graduated. And we are training more."
"On the top of the Singar mountains, in cooperation with
locals and the YPG, the Yazidis have established what they call
the Singar Resistance Units," he said by phone.
The YPG, or the People's Defence Units, says it has no
political affiliations but analysts say it has close ties to the
Kurdistan Workers Party, PKK, who have waged a guerrilla war in
Turkey for decades and which the U.S. lists as a terrorist
organisation.
The IS advances have drawn the first U.S. air strikes on
Iraq since the withdrawal of American troops in 2011.
Iraqi Kurdish officials have sought to play down the role of
the YPG in Iraq and spotlight the actions of their own
peshmerga forces, who are already being supplied weapons by the
United States.
Ethnic Kurds in Syria have a complex role in nearly four
years of conflict that started when President Bashar al-Assad
cracked down on a pro-democracy uprising.
The ensuing civil war has pitted Sunni Muslims against
Assad's Alawite minority and different Kurdish militia have
fought on both sides, normally over territory or power disputes.
The YPG are one of the few militant groups that have been
able to stem the advance of the Islamic State, the most powerful
rebel group in Syria and Iraq.
(Additional reporting and writing by Oliver Holmes in Beirut)