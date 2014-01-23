ABU DHABI Jan 23 Al Qaeda leader Ayman
al-Zawahri called on militant rebel factions in Syria to stop
fighting each other and set up a judicial committee to sort out
their differences, according to an audio recording released on
Islamist websites.
The small but powerful al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL) has been caught up in clashes with other
Islamist insurgents in recent weeks, often triggered by disputes
over authority and territory.
"Our hearts and the hearts of the (Muslim) nation, which
hangs its hopes on you, have bled for the infighting that has
spread between the ranks of those waging jihad for Islam,"
Zawahri said in the five-minute recording.
"We call on all our brothers in all the jihadist groups ...
to work towards ending this sedition, which will lead to only
God knows what," Zawahri said.
Reuters was unable independently to confirm the authenticity
of the recording, but the voice bore a clear resemblance to that
of Zawahri.
The insurgent groups fighting ISIL range from relatively
secular moderates to Islamists, including the al Qaeda-aligned
Jabhat al-Nusra, in the worst rebel-on-rebel violence since
Syria's conflict began in March 2011.
In April, the head of ISIL, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi tried to
merge ISIL with Jabhat al-Nusra, defying orders from Zawahri and
causing a rift.
The fighting since the start of January has killed more than
1,000 people, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
monitors. The fissures within rebel ranks have helped President
Bashar al-Assad's forces claw back territory around the northern
commercial hub of Aleppo.
About 130,000 people have been killed and a quarter of
Syrians driven from their homes in the civil war, which began
with peaceful protests against 40 years of Assad family rule and
has descended into a sectarian conflict, with the opposing sides
armed and funded by Sunni Arab states and Shi'ite Iran.
