BEIRUT/ABU DHABI, Jan 23 Al Qaeda leader Ayman
al-Zawahri called on rebels in Syria to stop fighting each other
as a faction linked to his group pushed rival insurgents from a
northern town on Thursday.
The small but powerful al Qaeda-linked Islamic State in Iraq
and the Levant (ISIL) has been caught up in clashes with other
insurgents in Syria in recent weeks, often triggered by disputes
over authority and territory.
About 1,400 people have died in the infighting over the last
20 days, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said on Thursday. Some 190 of them were civilians caught in the
crossfire or executed, it said.
The internecine fighting is the worst to break out during
the nearly three-year revolt against President Bashar al-Assad
and has further divided an already fractured opposition.
Zawahri urged the rebels to set up a committee to sort out
their differences, according to an audio recording released on
Islamist websites.
"Our hearts and the hearts of the (Muslim) nation, which
hangs its hopes on you, have bled for the infighting that has
spread between the ranks of those waging jihad for Islam,"
Zawahri said in the five-minute recording.
"We call on all our brothers in all the jihadist groups ...
to work towards ending this sedition, which will lead to only
God knows what," Zawahri said.
Reuters was unable independently to confirm the authenticity
of the recording, but the voice bore a clear resemblance to that
of Zawahri.
ISIL GAINS GROUND
In northern Syria, where hardline Islamists have taken
stretches of territory from government forces, ISIL fighters
took full control of the town of Manbij, northeast of the
commercial hub of Aleppo, the Observatory said.
The pro-opposition Observatory, which monitors developments
in Syria through a network of activist, military and medical
sources, said at least nine non-ISIL rebels were killed in the
clashes, as well as a number of ISIL fighters.
The insurgent groups fighting ISIL range from relatively
secular moderates to hardline Islamists, including the al
Qaeda-aligned Nusra Front.
In April, the head of ISIL, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi tried to
merge his group with the Nusra Front, defying orders from
Zawahri and causing a rift.
The announcement angered the Nusra Front, which said it had
not been informed, prompting Zawahri to step in, telling both to
stop arguing and calling off the attempted merger.
The fissures have depleted rebel ranks and helped Assad's
forces claw back territory around Aleppo.
They have also added a new layer of complexity to a conflict
that has killed well over 100,000 people as government and
opposition representatives meet for the first time at United
Nations-brokered peace talks in Switzerland.
Syria's conflict began with peaceful protests against 40
years of Assad family rule and has descended into a sectarian
conflict with the opposing sides armed and funded by Sunni Gulf
Arab states and Shi'ite Iran.
