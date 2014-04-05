By Alexander Dziadosz
BEIRUT, April 5
BEIRUT, April 5 Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri
has called for Islamist fighters in Syria to end the infighting
that killed a one-time companion of Osama bin Laden earlier this
year, according to an audio tape posted online.
In the message, Zawahiri mourned the death of Abu Khaled
al-Soury, who was killed by an al Qaeda splinter group in a
suicide attack in February, and lamented the "strife of the
blind that has befallen the blessed land of the Levant."
Soury was one of the highest-profile victims of rebel
infighting that surged at the start of the year, pitting the
Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) against rival rebels
including other hardline Islamists.
Some 4,000 people have been killed in the clashes, according
to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The fighting has hindered the battle against President
Bashar al-Assad and pushed rival rebel groups to consolidate
power in their respective areas of control.
"Today this strife requires that all Muslims stand up
against it and form a general view against it and against all
who do not accept the independent sharia arbitration," Zawahiri
said in the audio message, referring to Islamic law.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the Zawahiri
tape, which was posted on Friday, but the voice resembled that
of the al Qaeda leader.
Al Qaeda said it was breaking with ISIL in February after
disputes over the group's refusal to limit itself to fighting in
Iraq rather than in Syria, where the Nusra Front is al Qaeda's
affiliate.
ISLAMIC LAW
The Nusra Front and ISIL have occasionally clashed since the
infighting erupted in January, but they have also fought side by
side in some areas and the Nusra Front has tried to mediate
between ISIL and rival rebels in others.
ISIL is a rebranding of al Qaeda in Iraq, which fought
against American forces during the U.S. occupation. It draws
strength from a core of foreign fighters and has imposed a
strict interpretation of Islamic law in territories it controls.
In the audio tape, Zawahiri recalled knowing Soury since the
days of the fight against Soviet Union forces in Afghanistan in
the 1980s, and called for Islamist fighters to reject the
infighting in Syria.
"Everyone who has fallen into these sins must remember that
they accomplish for the enemies of Islam what they could not
accomplish by their own abilities," he said.
Soury was born in Syria's northern city of Aleppo in 1963.
He was believed to have fought in Afghanistan and Iraq and was
more recently a commander in the Syrian Islamist rebel group
Ahrar al-Sham.
Although he did not specifically refer to ISIL, Zawahiri
said Soury had seen echoes of past Islamist infighting in the
clashes in Syria. "This sedition which Abu Khaled witnessed and
warned of, God willed that it make him a martyr," he said.
