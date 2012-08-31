NEW YORK Aug 31 France plans to channel aid to
rebel-held parts of Syria so that these "liberated zones" can
administer themselves and staunch an outflow of refugees,
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.
He said France and Turkey had identified areas in the north
and south that had escaped President Bashar al-Assad's control,
creating a chance for local communities to govern themselves
without feeling they had to flee to neighbouring countries.
"Maybe in these liberated zones Syrians who want to flee the
regime will find refuge which in turn makes it less necessary to
cross the border whether in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan or Iraq,"
Fabius said after a U.N. Security Council meeting in New York on
Thursday.
However, civilians in rebel-held parts of Syria have
suffered frequent deadly air strikes from Assad's forces.
It was not clear how Fabius's promise to allocate much of
its future 5 million euros ($6.25 million) aid for Syria to
these areas would protect civilians and deter them from fleeing.
"What we can see is that the opposition has taken strong
positions in liberated zones in the north and south," Fabius
said. "Those resisting who have taken control of certain zones
and municipalities need to administer these areas."
Credible protection for "liberated" areas would require
no-fly zones patrolled by foreign aircraft, but there is no
chance of securing a U.N. Security Council mandate for such
action, given opposition from veto-wielding members Russia and
China.
Western powers have also said they will not supply weapons
to lightly-armed Syrian rebels, who have few answers to attacks
by Assad's combat planes and helicopter gunships.
After the council meeting to discuss the humanitarian crisis
ravaging Syria after 17 months of conflict, Western powers said
military action to secure safe zones was still an option.
But they have shown little appetite for sending warplanes to
Syria to protect safe havens or mount the kind of NATO bombing
that helped Libyan rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi last year.
Up to 300,000 Syrians have fled the country, while many more
are displaced inside, humanitarian agencies say.
Turkey, which has called for buffer zones to be created, now
hosts more than 80,000 Syrian refugees and the U.N. refugee
agency says the eventual figure could reach 200,000.
The United Nations questioned the idea of buffer zones.
"Bitter experience has shown that it is rarely possible to
provide effective protection and security in such areas," said
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees António Guterres.
Fabius said more help must be given to rebel-held areas.
"We need to help them financially, administratively,
sanitarily and in terms of equipment. We are helping them
directly as is Turkey," the foreign minister said.
Paris and Ankara were working to identify individuals in
these zones who could be part of a future Syrian authority.
"In the Syria of the future, these people will play an
important role because they have emerged out of the conflict and
they have the trust of the population," Fabius said.
State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said earlier
this week that the United States had started programmes for
administrators in territories outside Assad's control.
"We have been working with them on issues of civil
administration, human rights training, the kinds of things that
they might need from the international community as they begin
to rebuild their towns," she said.
Nuland said the training involved programmes outside Syria
for those able to leave the country and "pretty extensive
contacts" with those unable to leave.
"They are asking for help in how to budget, they are asking
for help in how to keep utilities running, how to ensure that
the institutions of the state that provide services to the
population come back up and running," she said.
The United Nations says nearly 20,000 people have been
killed in Syria since the uprising against Assad began in March,
2011. Syrian opposition groups put the death toll far higher.