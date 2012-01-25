(Corrects day of shooting to Wednesday)

GENEVA Jan 25 The head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in the northern town of Idlib was shot dead on Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

"We just learned a few minutes ago of the death of Mr. Abdulrazak Jbero, head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent branch in Idlib. Mr. Jbero was on his way by car from Damascus to Idlib. He was shot. Circumstances are still unclear," Beatrice Megevand-Roggo, head of ICRC operations for the Near and Middle East, told Reuters.

"Regardless of the circumstances, the ICRC condemns this very severely," she said. "The lack of respect for medical services is still a great issue in Syria."

Jbero, a Syrian national, served as first president of the country's Red Crescent society, an ICRC spokesman said.

