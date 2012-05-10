BEIRUT Two explosions shook the Syrian capital Damascus early on Thursday and smoke could be seen rising from the site of one of the blasts in the south-west of the city, residents said.

There was no immediate information on casualties but the residents told Reuters security forces were sealing off the affected areas and at least four ambulances were seen.

State television reported "two terrorist explosions" near the Qazaz intersection of the capital's southern ring-road.

One resident, who said he got within 100 metres of one of the blasts before being turned back by security forces, told Reuters he saw broken glass on the street and women crying. Nearby schools had sent children home for the day.

Another resident said security police had closed off the Kfar Souseh district, which houses a military intelligence complex at the heart of President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown on a 14-month uprising, and were firing automatic rifles in the air.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Andrew Heavens)