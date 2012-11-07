AMMAN Nov 7 Multiple bomb explosions on
Wednesday hit a hilltop district in the Syrian capital Damascus
populated by members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
Alawite sect, witnesses said.
The attack occurred a day after deadly tit-for-tat attacks
in segregated neighbourhoods of the capital, deepening the
sectarian divide between the Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam that has ruled Syria since the 1960s, and Sunnis
leading the 19-month revolt against the Assad family rule.
Smoke was seen rising from the Alawite enclave, known as
Mezze 86, which is situated near the presidential palace, from
what appeared to be heavy-calibre mortar bombs, several
residents of Damascus said by phone.
"Ambulances are heading to the area and the shabbiha
(pro-Assad militimen) are firing automatic rifles madly in the
air," said a housewife who did not want to be further
identified.
Syrian state television said the attack was carried out by
mortar bombs, causing casualties, but gave no further details.
A car bomb exploded on Tuesday near a mosque in al-Qadam, a
southern working-class Sunni neighbourhood of the capital,
killing and wounding dozens, opposition activists said.
Al-Qadam, from where rebels operate, has been the target of
heavy Syrian army artillery barrages in the last several weeks.
Syrian warplanes have also hit the area.
Earlier, in Hai al-Wuroud, an Alawite neighbourhood on a
hill on the northwest edge of the city, a bombing killed at
least 10 people, according to state media.
Bomb attacks along sectarian lines have escalated lately in
the 19-month-old uprising against Assad. Last month several
bombs exploded during the Muslim Eid holiday near mosques in
Sunni districts and the Damascus suburbs, killing and injuring
dozens of people, activists said.