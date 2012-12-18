A man rides a motorbike at the damaged main souk of Daraya near Damascus December 16, 2012. Picture taken December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Hussam Chamy

GENEVA Up to 100 wounded are being admitted each day to the main Damascus hospital, where medicines and anaesthetics are in short supply due to the civil war raging in Syria, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

More women and children are showing up among the injured as the conflict escalates around the capital, it said.

"The most frequently observed injuries are burns, gunshots and injuries from explosions," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a news briefing in Geneva.

"Shortages of ointments for burns and equipment and supplies for anaesthesia and surgical interventions have been reported," he said, adding that part of the problem was that sanctions slapped on Syria were limiting availability of some supplies.

Doctors at the Damascus Hospital, which WHO officials visited last week, reported that they have had to use local anaesthetics even for complicated operations, due to a severe shortage of nitrogen oxide gas, he said.

There has been an increase in the number of cases of severe acute malnutrition being referred to the hospital from Rural Damascus, Deir al-Zor, Hassakeh, Deraa and Homs, he said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)