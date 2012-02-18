Anti-government protesters attend the funeral of Omer Al Khateib, whom protesters said was killed during clashes with government troops in earlier protests against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yabroud, near Damascus February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout

AMMAN Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Damascus on Saturday for the funeral of three youths killed in one of the largest protests against President Bashar al-Assad since the start of an 11-month uprising, witnesses said.

Footage broadcast live on the Internet showed women ululating to honour the 'martyrs', while mourners shouted "We sacrifice our blood, our soul for you martyrs. One, one, one the Syrian people are one".

Opposition activists said on Friday Syrian security forces had shot dead at least three pro-democracy demonstrators at one of the biggest protests against Assad in Damascus.

A witness said up to 30,000 people attended Saturday's funeral despite snowy weather.

