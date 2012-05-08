* Gasoil/diesel shortages already hurting local economy
* No deliveries of petroleum products seen for 4 weeks
* Sources say tighter EU sanctions in March forced halt
(Adds quotes, context)
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, May 8 Syria is facing a halt in imports
of diesel needed to power heavy vehicles including army tanks,
as a stream of shipments from Russia and other sources has dried
up over the past four weeks, industry sources say.
Ordinary Syrians have been grappling with fuel supply
shortages for months as Western sanctions prompted most European
oil firms to drop trade with Syria. The halt in Russian supplies
could exacerbate the pain already felt by many struggling to
make a living with limited access to fuel and power.
Thousands of people have been killed in Syria during a
year-long popular revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's
rule, a conflict in which the military's use of heavy vehicles
has been prominent.
Shortages of gasoil, which can be marketed as diesel, are
already hurting local industries. In the northeast for instance,
agriculture is suffering because farmers have been unable to
secure fuel for tractors and other agricultural machinery.
"We can't farm because they've cut off the electricity and
they haven't been distributing fuel. So we can't use our farming
equipment, for example. We've lost our livelihood" said Melhem,
a farmer from Hasakeh.
As many as nine cargoes of gasoil were delivered per month
this year according to data from a shipper -- mainly from
Russian ports -- but also from political allies Iran and
Venezuela. Average cargoes contain around 30,000 tonnes of fuel.
However, in the past four weeks, not one shipment of gasoil
has reached Syria's oil ports Banias and Tartous, according to
industry sources.
Oil producer Syria has two refineries, but needs to import
large amounts of gasoil and other fuels to meet domestic demand,
both for heating and for transport.
Industry sources say the last shipment of refined oil seen to
reach Syria was delivered from Russia aboard the Cape Benat on
April 11.
The transaction was handled by Galaxy, a Monaco-based
shipper, who said a tightening of EU sanctions in March had
forced his firm to cut ties with Syria's distribution company
Mahrukat.
Non-EU firms could take over as intermediaries, but so far
none appear to have acted on the opportunity to step in.
ISOLATION
The EU's move also forced Greek company Naftomar, previously
a mainstay of Syrian imports, to halt deliveries of the heating
fuel liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in Syrian homes and
businesses.
LPG imports are seen as peaceful because they play a vital
role in regions with limited infrastructure for piping gas and a
Naftomar director said in April the stoppage would make it
difficult for Syrians to cook and keep themselves warm.
Six cargoes of LPG were delivered to Syria in March, but no
further imports of the fuel have been seen since and trade
sources say shortages are getting worse.
"There are shortages of LPG in Syria now and they have
growing problems on this front... there is a paralysis," said a
trade source.
An Iranian tanker in late March reached Syria with a cargo
of gasoil, and left in April with a cargo of Syrian gasoline, in
what appeared to be an exchange of refined oil products between
allies.
It is not clear why Iranian shipments have also dried up,
although Iran is also grappling with Western sanctions and many
of its oil tankers are being used to store unsold crude oil.
Venezuela's government confirmed it had sent at least two
shipments of fuel to Syria in February, but has not sent any
since.
Western sanctions prohibit EU and U.S. firms from buying
Syrian oil or doing business with Syrian companies handling
imports of crude and refined products.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati, additional reporting by Erike
Solomon and Jonathan Saul; editing by Keiron Henderson)