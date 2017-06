CANBERRA Australia on Tuesday expelled Syria's most senior diplomat in response to the massacre of civilians in the Syrian village of Houla, Foreign Minister Bob Carr said on Tuesday.

Carr said he expected other nations would take similar action against Syria over the next 24 hours.

"In doing this we are more or less moving with our friends around the world. I expect other countries will be doing this overnight Australian time,' Carr told reporters.

