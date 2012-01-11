* Well-off Syrians start to feel economic impact of unrest
* Power shortages, food shortages worsen, prices surge
* Rising unemployment is aggravating social tension
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN , Jan 11 In the relatively
affluent Arnous neighbourhood of Damascus, power cuts now extend
to three hours each afternoon, disturbing the daily routine of
Abdallah Zaitoun, a contractor whose business was thriving until
a popular uprising hit Syria 10 months ago.
"I always felt we were privileged when I passed by the poor
shanty towns on the fringe of the city. I am now so afraid every
day this crisis continues with no light at the end of the
tunnel," said Zaitoun, 44 , speaking at his office in
the Syrian capital's Seven Lakes commercial district.
Zaitoun's 14-year old son Abdullah, who attends an elite
private school, now struggles to get his homework done
on his Toshiba laptop due to the power cuts. His wife Zainab, a
teacher, is trying to save by cutting items from a regular
shopping list that used to include imported chocolate bars,
French cheeses and fruit juices.
They and many other residents of the capital's upscale
neighbourhoods, previously insulated from the unrest that has
rocked Syria in a revolt against President Bashar al-Assad's
rule, say they are starting to feeling the pinch and fear the
worst is yet to come.
The International Monetary Fund says Syria's
economy is set to shrink 2 percent this year, the first
contraction since 2003, as a result of the domestic turmoil,
which began last March.
Independent economists say tighter sanctions imposed by
Western and Arab countries on Syria in the wake of violence in
the country will reduce crucial oil revenues and exports even
though the authorities say that new export markets in Iraq and
Iran could cushion the impact of the loss of lucrative markets
in the Gulf.
The government has braced residents for wider power
rationing, blaming terrorists for the sabotage of power plants,
in what economists and business leaders say is an effort
to conserve scarce fuel oil as the political crisis hits the
economy more deeply.
Stealing electricity by running wires into a public
electricity unit has become common this winter, some residents
in Damascus say.
"The authorities are not giving us fuel because most of it
is going to the army tanks that are everywhere " said
Yassen Fara from Daria, a sprawling suburb of the capital.
More well-off residents, and companies, are installing
private generators, prices of which have shot up, residents
contacted in several cities said.
Along with deteriorating economic conditions,
carnage in the heart of the Syrian capital in recent weeks,
after three bombings left scores dead, has instilled a deeper
fear among many ordinary Syrians of wider violence and a slide
to sectarian strife.
In the normally busy streets of crowded cities such as
Aleppo in the north, the country's economic hub and most
populous city, as well as Damascus, residents talk of depression
gripping a middle class, which before the uprising, had enjoyed
several years of prosperity after authorities eased Soviet-style
controls on the private sector.
"People are tired and are not satisfied. Yes, there is
activity but our sales our almost a quarter of what they were,"
said Sadeq Omar, who runs a women's accessories store in the
middle-class shopping district of Shalaan in Damascus.
Long queues to get heating oil and petrol, along with bread
shortages, even in areas of the country that have not witnessed
months of protests are adding to the discomfort and misery,
Syrians say.
The government has raise official prices of fuel, to 50
pounds a litre from 44 pounds three weeks ago,
prompting many residents to buy on a flourishing
blackmarket.
Inflation is difficult to predict as official data, which
showed inflation at 5.7 percent by the end of November, is
dismissed by independent economists, who estimate
overall prices have risen on average by 30 percent since
September after the authorities restricted state financing of
imports to conserve depleting foreign currencies.
"The middle class has been hit. Their purchasing power has
gone down by at least 18 to 22 percent and as for the low income
(households), they have been hammered," Essam Zamrick, vice
president of the Damascus Chamber of Industry and owner of a
food-processing plant.
More city dwellers are using public transport as taxi
drivers, who complain of a sharp drop in business, have raised
their fares by at least 25 percent, in line with the increase in
petrol prices, he said.
In the shops, luxury items and some food products, are
scarce and the price of a 50 kg bag of sugar has nearly tripled
in the past two months to around 2,500 pounds, traders and
residents contacted in several locations across the country
said.
"Grocers only have mostly vegetables, cucumbers and tomatoes
on display. Imported fruits are no longer on sale," said Daya
Jundi, a resident of the southwestern city of Zabadani along the
border with Lebanon, which was a popular resort for Gulf Arab
tourists but is now a hotbed of anti-Assad protests.
Even meat consumption has slumped as far less is on sale and
a kilogramme of fresh lamb now costs about 1,000 pounds against
600 pounds just a few weeks ago, locals say.
"My customers would normally buy 1 kilogram of meat every
several days. Now they barely get a quarter of that," said Abu
Yazan, a butcher, echoing the plight of many small shopkeepers
in Deraa, in the southern border area, which is seeing protests
and security clampdowns daily.
Import prices have soared as the Syrian pound has
depreciated 21 percent against the dollar since the
uprising last March and Syrians are hoarding goods, fearing
prices will rise further, economists say.
"The cost of living has gone up because the pound has
dropped and the cost of imports has gone up," said Nabil Sukr, a
former World Bank economist and consultant.
UNEMPLOYMENT AGGRAVATES UNREST
The worsening economic situation has prompted officials, who
for months had parroted the economy's resilience in the face of
sanctions, to adopt a more realistic tone.
"This crisis has made the country lose a lot and we are
seeing this cost everyday," Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, minister
for the economy and trade, said in a recent interview to state
media. He blamed profiteering traders and hoarding of goods for
most of the price rises.
While the middle class is suffering, poorer citizens in the
rural heartlands adjoining cities that have borne the brunt of
the conflict, are suffering much greater hardship.
"People are cutting trees to get heating with the severe
shortage of heating gas and continued electricity cuts that can
stretch for several days," said Rateb al-Nimr, a teacher in the
Bayada neighborhood of the city of Homs in central Syria, which
has become the hub of revolt in the country.
Rising unemployment in hotbeds of unrest in Homs, Hama and
Idlib and in the poorer areas of the big cities is aggravating
social unrest.
Officials say the unemployment rate hovered around 8.9
percent in 2010 with 468,009 out of work, but those figures are
dismissed by independent economists as too low.
Officials say the economy needs to generate at least 250,000
new jobs annually to generate sustainable economic growth in the
country of around 23 million.
Sameh Nawar, 38, a former financial controller in the
municipality of Rastan, north of Homs, lost his 15,000 pound
monthly salary after he participated in peaceful protests
calling for greater political rights in his hometown.
"My home has been shelled and I am now living in a makeshift
residence with relatives," he said.
Rastan, a town of around 80,0000 is a hotbed of unrest where
many residents blame poor economic opportunities and political
marginalization for fueling the uprising and social unrest.
"It's tough but I cannot hope for a decent living until this
revolution brings me and my children the opportunity that
repression robbed me," Nawar said.
($1 = 57.0000 Syrian pounds)
