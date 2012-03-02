Syrians living in the UAE shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in front of the Syrian embassy in Dubai February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout/Files

DUBAI The United Arab Emirates has ordered the expulsion of dozens of Syrians who held a protest in Dubai over their home government's violent crackdown on rebels, campaign group Human Rights Watch said on Friday.

The U.S.-based organisation called on the UAE to cancel the deportations, saying they showed the Gulf state's intolerance of any form of dissent.

There was no immediate reaction by state media or UAE officials to the statement.

"The UAE calls on Syrian President (Bashar al-) Assad to respect the right of peaceful protesters, yet it is expelling Syrians from its country for exercising this basic right," regional HRW director Sarah Leah Whitson said in a statement.

"These expulsions show that Emirati authorities are intolerant of any protest or expression of dissent on UAE soil even if it is not geared toward them," she added.

Syrian authorities are battling a near year-long uprising against Assad's rule that started with peaceful protests but has escalated into an armed conflict.

Syrians in Dubai held a protest last month after Syrian forces bombarded opposition-held neighbourhoods of the Syrian city of Homs and U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon condemned the "appalling brutality" of the government assault.

Syrians living in the UAE said they were summoned by the Gulf state's authorities after the peaceful demonstration on February 10, and their residence permits were revoked, HRW said.

HRW said the protest was considered illegal by UAE officials since it was unlicensed.

At least 10 protesters had already left the UAE for Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar said HRW, adding it had no information of anyone having to return to Syria.

The UAE, a key U.S. ally, has been virtually untouched by protests that have swept through the Arab world since last year, thanks in part to cradle-to-grave benefits handed out by the major oil exporter to its citizens.

But the country has been swift to silence dissent and has rarely authorised protests by its large expatriate population.

In November, the UAE pardoned five activists after they were convicted and jailed for insulting the Gulf state's leaders.

(Reporting by Gulf newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)