TUNIS Feb 24 The European Union will freeze the assets of Syria's central bank from Feb. 27 as part of a package of tighter sanctions aimed at stopping a crackdown on the opposition, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Friday.

"Starting from Monday, we will take new strong measures, notably a freezing of the assets of the Syrian central bank," Juppe told a meeting of the "Friends of Syria" group in Tunisia.