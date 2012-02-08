BRUSSELS Feb 8 European Union governments
have reached an agreement in principle to impose sanctions on
the Syrian central bank this month as part of new measures
intended to force President Bashar al-Assad out of power, a
senior EU diplomat said on Wednesday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the diplomat said
details of the new sanctions were still being worked out but the
EU's 27 capitals were behind the push, which should be formally
approved by Feb. 27.
"Obviously, details are crucial. But (EU) member states
agree on the principle," the diplomat said.
"It is still a matter of discussion to what extent we can
take such a measure without damaging overall trade, because it
is not the intention to halt trade completely."
The EU was likely to move quickly in adopting the sanctions
despite such concerns, he said, amid growing acknowledgement in
Europe that it is difficult to completely avoid hampering
civilian trade through sanctions.
A European ban on trading with the Syrian government in
phosphates, diamonds, gold and other precious metals was being
planned, the diplomat said. European countries buy some 40
percent of Syrian phosphate exports.
"Phosphates are one of the most important natural resources
for Syria," he said. "Suspending these imports would have
obvious serious economic repercussions. I don't think member
states are reluctant to move towards such a measure."
In preparing sanctions, EU governments have aimed in recent
months to ensure measures such as a ban on central bank activity
do not harm the country's civilian population. Concerns over
such an impact have in the past slowed the process of preparing
sanctions in the EU, where decisions require unanimity.
Such considerations were taken into account when the EU
considered its sanctions on Iran. Evidence has suggested in
recent days that a Western effort to punish the Tehran
government over its nuclear programme - which the West says aims
to produce weapons - is damaging imports of food to Iran.
"If you start dealing with financial transactions, as would
be the case with sanctions against the central bank, this will
have consequences on the everyday economy," the diplomat said.
"There are pros and cons (of sanctions) and you need to find
a balance."
The new sanctions, which are expected to be approved by EU
foreign ministers at their next meeting, would follow several
previous rounds targeting Assad's government. In September, EU
governments agreed to ban imports of Syrian crude.
Several European governments have said they want to tighten
sanctions since Saturday, when Russia and China vetoed a U.N.
Security Council resolution that would have supported an Arab
call for Assad to give up powers.
"The Dutch government is in favour of sharpening and
broadening the sanction package with regard to Syria due to the
terrible situation over there," Dutch Foreign Minister Uri
Rosenthal said on Tuesday during a visit to Prague.
"The Dutch government for its part will propose to give
active support, as far as possible, to the opponents of the
Assad regime."
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Additional reporting by Jana
Mlcochova in Prague)