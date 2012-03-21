* European Union ratcheting up sanctions on Syria
* New list of targets includes Assad's wife
* Final decision expected on Friday
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, March 21 European Union states are set
to ban Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's wife Asma from travel
to and shopping in the EU, diplomats said, cranking up pressure
on his government to end a bloody crackdown on popular unrest.
A British-born former investment banker who had once
cultivated an image of a woman inspired by Western values, Asma
al-Assad has become a hate figure for many Syrians.
She has stood by her husband during a year-long
crackdown on popular unrest in which the U.N. says at least
8,000 people have died.
In recent weeks she became the focus of media attention when
a trove of emails between her and her husband obtained by
Britain's Guardian newspaper appeared to show them shopping for
pop music and luxury items while Syria descended into bloodshed.
The EU has responded to Syria's violence with a broad range
of sanctions, which include a ban on Syrian oil imports to
Europe and measures against the Syrian central bank and other
companies and state institutions.
On Friday, it is expected to take new steps. For Asma, they
will mean she will no longer be able to travel to the EU or buy
products from EU-based companies, in her own name.
Foreign ministers of EU member states are set to agree on a
new round of measures, the bloc's 13th, and impose asset freezes
and bans on travel to the EU against 12 people, include Asma.
A prohibition for European companies to do business with two
more Syrian entities is also planned.
"The text (of sanctions) has gone through," said one EU
diplomat, referring to an agreement reached by EU envoys in
Brussels to a list of new sanctions. Another diplomat confirmed
Assad's wife is included in the list of sanctioned individuals.
The list still needs formal approval from ministers. It will
become public on Saturday when new sanctions are due to go into
effect.
Assad himself has been a target since May last year, but
sanctions have had little impact on his policies so far.
Violence has intensified in recent weeks as pro-government
forces bombard rebel towns and villages, looking to sweep their
lightly armed opponents out of their strongholds.
The international community has struggled to formulate a
joint approach in the face of opposition from Russia and China
to any resolution by the U.N. Security Council.
Assad absorbed a major diplomatic blow on Wednesday,
however, when Russia and China joined the Security Council in
voicing support for U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's bid to
end violence that has brought Syria to the brink of civil war.
(Additional reporting by Sebastian Moffett; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)