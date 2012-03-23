Bahrain to act against supporters of Qatar-linked groups
RIYADH Bahrain's minister of justice threatened legal action against any political organisation found communicating or expressing support for the people named in a new Qatar-linked blacklist.
BRUSSELS European Union states decided on Friday to impose sanctions on the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's and other members of his family, increasing pressure on his government to end a crackdown on popular unrest.
Foreign ministers meeting in Brussels also imposed asset freezes and bans on travel to the EU on several other Syrians and banned European companies from doing business with two Syrian entities, EU officials said.
A full list of sanctions targets will be made public on Saturday when the decision comes into force. EU diplomats said the list included the Syrian president's wife Asma and family.
"She is on the list. It's the whole clan," one EU diplomat said.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)
MARAWI CITY, Philippines U.S. special forces have joined the battle to crush Islamist militants holed up in a southern Philippines town, officials said on Saturday, as government forces struggled to make headway and 13 marines were killed in intense urban fighting.