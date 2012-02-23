BRUSSELS Feb 23 European Union states will impose sanctions on seven Syrian government ministers next week, adding to pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to end violence against the opposition, a senior EU diplomat said on Thursday.

EU foreign ministers are set to agree at a meeting in Brussels on Monday to travel bans and asset freezes against the officials, who they say are responsible for human rights violations in Syria.

The moves will accompany new sanctions against the Syrian central bank, a prohibition on trade in precious metals with state institutions and a ban on cargo flights from Syria, the official said. The new sanctions will take effect on Tuesday next week.

"All this will be formally adopted on Monday," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The new measures will complement an existing embargo on Syrian oil and extend the list of more than 100 people targeted by sanctions, including Assad.

EU ministers meet on Monday amid growing international outcry over the bloodshed. In addition to sanctions, they will discuss how to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria and how to bolster contacts with the opposition. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Andrew Roche)