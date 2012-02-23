BRUSSELS Feb 23 European Union states
will impose sanctions on seven Syrian government ministers next
week, adding to pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to end
violence against the opposition, a senior EU diplomat said on
Thursday.
EU foreign ministers are set to agree at a meeting in
Brussels on Monday to travel bans and asset freezes against the
officials, who they say are responsible for human rights
violations in Syria.
The moves will accompany new sanctions against the Syrian
central bank, a prohibition on trade in precious metals with
state institutions and a ban on cargo flights from Syria, the
official said. The new sanctions will take effect on Tuesday
next week.
"All this will be formally adopted on Monday," the official
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The new measures will complement an existing embargo on
Syrian oil and extend the list of more than 100 people targeted
by sanctions, including Assad.
EU ministers meet on Monday amid growing international
outcry over the bloodshed. In addition to sanctions, they will
discuss how to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria and how to
bolster contacts with the opposition.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Andrew Roche)