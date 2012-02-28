* EU imposes travel ban, asset freeze on Assad ministers
* Latest move to pressure Syrian leader to quit
* Bombardments continue in opposition strongholds
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 The European Union
imposed sanctions on seven Syrian cabinet ministers on Tuesday
for their role in a bloody crackdown on dissent, the latest move
aimed at pressuring President Bashar al-Assad to step down.
As Assad's forces continued to shell opposition strongholds
the EU issued a list of top officials it said
were providing material help for the violence.
The list, published in the EU's Official Journal, imposes
travel bans and asset freezes on figures including Health
Minister Health Minister Wael al-Halki, for his role in denying
protesters medical care.
Telecoms Minister Imad Sabouni was accused of curbing access
to the media. Transport Minister Fayssal Abbas was listed for
providing logistical support for repression.
The EU said Education Minister Saleh al-Rashed was
responsible for letting schools to be used as makeshift prisons.
Listed officials are banned from travelling to the EU and
any assets they hold with European companies are frozen.
Playing down any possibility of Libya-style military
intervention, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said the EU's
options were limited. "As long as we have not halted the
massacres, we are impotent, but we are not inactive," he told
Swiss radio.
Juppe has called for Assad and his colleagues to be referred
to the International Criminal Court.
Oil Minister Sufian Alao and Industry Minister Adnan Salakho
were included on the list for conducting policies that finance
the government. Also on the list was presidential adviser
Mansour Fadlallah Azzam.
The sanctions, adopted by EU foreign ministers on Monday,
also froze the assets of the Syrian central bank and banned
trading in gold, precious metals and diamonds with Syrian state
institutions.
Details of the sanctions are available on: