Brexit forever? How May's failed election gamble changes Brexit
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit - and the formal Brexit talks - into uncharted waters.
BEIRUT A large explosion hit cars accompanying United Nations ceasefire monitors in the southern Syrian province of Deraa on Wednesday, injuring eight Syrian guards, a pro-government news channel said.
There were no reports of any U.N. observers being injured, but Addounia television said the explosion happened in front of them and damaged cars, including one belonging to Syrian state media.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes)
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May's failed gamble on a snap election throws Brexit - and the formal Brexit talks - into uncharted waters.
WASHINGTON Former FBI Director James Comey accused President Donald Trump on Thursday of firing him to try to undermine the agency's investigation of possible collusion by Trump's campaign with Russia's alleged efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.