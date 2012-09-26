BEIRUT, Sept 26 Syrian television said two
"terrorist" explosions targeted an army staff building in the
capital Damascus on Wednesday.
It said a fire broke out in the Umayad Square where the
building is located.
The television said the explosions were the work of
"terrorists" - a term the authorities use to refer to insurgents
waging a violent uprising to oust Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
On Tuesday Syrian insurgents detonated bombs at a building
occupied by pro-government militias in Damascus.
Activists say more than 27,000 people have been killed in
the 18-month-old uprising against Assad.
Syria's conflict, once a peaceful protest movement, has
evolved into a civil war that the U.N. special envoy to Syria,
Lakhdar Brahimi, said was "extremely bad and getting worse." He
said the stalemate in the country could soon "find an opening",
without elaborating.
Even Damascus has become a battleground between Assad's
forces and opposition fighters.
With no foreseeable prospect of foreign intervention and
diplomacy stuck, outgunned rebels have relied increasingly on
attacks with homemade bombs, striving to level the playing field
against a state using fighter jets, artillery and tanks.
At the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, French
President Francois Hollande sought to shake up international
inertia over Syria's crisis by calling for U.N. protection of
rebel-held areas to help end Syria's bloodshed and rights
abuses.
The United States, European allies, Turkey and Gulf Arab
states have sided with the Syrian opposition while Iran, Russia
and China have backed Assad, whose family and minority Alawite
sect have dominated the major Arab state for 42 years.
Humanitarian conditions are worsening as the violence drags
on. The president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, which has
been the only relief group on the ground the entire 18 months of
conflict, said it was in dire need of supplies.