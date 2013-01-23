ROME Jan 23 Ongoing conflict in Syria has left
its agricultural sector in tatters, causing wheat and barley
output to slump by half and wreaking massive destruction on farm
infrastructure, the United Nations' food agency said on
Wednesday.
Following a U.N. assessment mission in Syria from Jan.
18-22, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said wheat
and barley output had dropped to 2 million tonnes in 2012,
halving from 4-4.5 million tonnes in normal years.
"The mission was struck by the plight of the Syrian people
whose capacity to cope is dramatically eroded by 22 months of
crisis," Dominique Burgeon, director of FAO's Emergency and
Rehabilitation Division, said in a statement.
The mission, coordinated with both the Syrian government and
the opposition, also found the conflict was causing major
destruction of infrastructure and irrigation systems and farmers
were struggling to fully harvest crops due to insecurity and
lack of fuel.
