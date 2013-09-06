By Joseph Menn
Friday its warning to businesses that a hacking group loyal to
the government of Syria might intensify its internet attacks as
the United States weighs military strikes in that country.
In an email alert sent to its business contacts, the FBI
said the Syrian Electronic Army has been "highly effective in
compromising multiple high-profile media outlets," referring to
its hours-long hijacking of the main New York Times web page and
an earlier takeover of an Associated Press Twitter account,
among others.
It said the "the possibility of U.S. military action in
Syria may lead to further escalation of computer network
operations by pro-Syrian or other aligned cyber actors."
Reuters obtained a copy of the alert from a source who had
received it from the FBI. An FBI spokeswoman confirmed the alert
was legitimate but said it would not be posted publicly.
The alert was stronger in tone than one on the same group
issued a week ago. It listed a number of websites that are under
control of the SEA, allowing companies and service providers to
block connections to them.
The FBI said that the Syrian group typically uses
"spear-phishing" attacks, in which emails tailored to an
individual or small group direct the recipients to a site that
masquerades as a web-based email page and prompt the visitor for
a logon and password. The hackers can then use those credentials
to intercept or send emails and to try to login to Twitter and
other services.
The FBI did not warn that the group was capable of crippling
critical infrastructure, saying instead that its primary goal
has been to spread propaganda.
Some former officials, however, have said that the group may
be getting support from Syria's key ally Iran, which has a much
more advanced cyber-war program.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; editing by Jackie Frank)