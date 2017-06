BEIRUT A third day of heavy shelling in Syria's flashpoint city of Homs has killed at least thirteen people, a day before an Arab League monitoring mission is expected there, activists said on Monday.

"The death toll has risen to thirteen martyrs so far, they were killed in heavy shelling that started this morning in the neighbourhood of Baba Amr," said British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

