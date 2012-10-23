GENEVA Oct 23 The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday that it had sent food for 1.5 million people to Syria in September, up from 850,000 in August, and was still monitoring distribution of its supplies.

"It is a record amount," Daly Belgasmi, WFP regional director for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe, told Reuters in Geneva.

He told a news briefing that the United Nations food agency had no information on the Syrian government's food security stocks but that fuel for cooking and heating "may be an issue" this winter for many residents, especially the displaced.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Jason Neely)