ROME, July 5 Four million Syrians, or a fifth of
the population, are unable to produce or buy enough food for
their needs and the situation could deteriorate further next
year if the two-year old conflict continues, the United Nations
said on Friday.
Following a visit to Syria between May and June, the U.N.
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food
Programme (WFP) said in a report that domestic production over
the next twelve months is likely to be severely compromised.
The agencies estimated Syria would need to import 1.5
million tonnes of wheat for the 2013/14 season. Wheat production
has fallen to 2.4 million tonnes, some 40 percent less than the
annual average harvest before the conflict of more than 4
million tonnes , they said.
