* UN estimates wheat import needs for 2013/14 at 1.5 mln T
* Wheat output has fallen 40 pct from pre-conflict years
* Funds needed to provide seeds for October planting
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, July 5 Four million Syrians, a fifth of
the population, are unable to produce or buy enough food, and
farmers are short of the seed and fertilisers they need to plant
their next crop, the United Nations said on Friday.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the
World Food Programme (WFP) said Syria's domestic wheat
production over the next 12 months is likely to be severely
compromised and that it will need to import 1.5 million tonnes
of wheat for the 2013/14 season.
"There is a limited window of opportunity to ensure
crisis-affected families do not lose vital sources of food and
income," the two agencies said.
After more than two years of civil war that has killed more
than 90,000 people, food shortages have escalated due to massive
population displacement, disruption of agricultural production,
unemployment, economic sanctions and high food and fuel prices.
FAO has launched an appeal for $41.7 million to assist
768,000 people and has so far received $3.3 million.
The two agencies said the funding must be secured by August
to provide farmers with fertilisers and seeds to plant in
October. Otherwise, the report said, many farmers will be unable
to harvest wheat until mid-2015.
Syria's livestock sector has also been seriously depleted by
the conflict, with poultry production down by more than 50
percent compared with 2011 and significant declines in numbers
of sheep and cattle, the report found.
The agencies said domestic wheat output was seen at about
2.4 million tonnes in 2012/13, some 40 percent less than the
average annual harvest of more than 4 million tonnes before the
conflict.
WFP said last month that Syrian families were increasingly
resorting to begging for food to cope with shortages and high
prices.
The average monthly price of wheat flour has more than
doubled between May 2011 and May 2013 in several areas, and
there are serious bread shortages across the country.
Food production has been hampered by high costs, damage to
machinery and storage facilities and by the fact that many
farmers have fled their land for fear of violence, the report
found.
Meanwhile, the conflict appeared likely to continue into a
third year as the fractious opposition, trying to hold on to
swathes of territory across Syria, struggled to unite.
FAO and WFP also warned of a serious risk that livestock
diseases could be transmitted to neighbouring countries and said
farmers needed vaccines to prevent this from happening.
A Syrian state buyer earlier this week issued a tender to
buy 200,000 tonnes of flour on the international market and
planned to pay with funds from bank accounts frozen by trade
sanctions.
Food is excluded from U.S. and European trade sanctions
imposed on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
