By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, May 17 Syria has managed to increase its
grain imports in recent months after a period when it was less
active on international markets, traders say, a development that
suggests President Bashar al-Assad has found a way to feed his
people despite war.
Traders say Syria appeared to have had difficulty securing
international supplies of grain last year, but the trouble has
abated this year as middle men have been able to set up deals.
Foodstuffs are not covered by international sanctions, but
banking sanctions and war had created a climate that had made it
difficult for some trading houses to do business with Damascus.
Now, with foreign brokers setting up deals, Damascus is able
to buy wheat while paying a small premium of about 3 percent to
5 percent of the global price.
"Syrian grain imports for the government seem to have
settled down into a routine with traders in neighbouring
countries taking the direct orders and passing on the business
basically under sub-contract to international trading houses for
completion of the contract," one European grain trader said.
In normal times, Syria grows most of its wheat, with imports
making up less than a quarter of consumption, although bad
harvests, like in 2010, can cause imports to spike.
This year's harvest is due to be collected in coming weeks,
and it remains to be seen how badly it has been hit by a war
that has displaced millions of people and killed 70,000.
"The big question is how much grain Syria will harvest this
year. A simply unknown factor is how many Syrian farmers have
been able to work normally in the face of the upheavals the
fighting has brought," another European trade source said.
Traders who spoke to Reuters for this article asked not to
be identified to keep their market positions confidential.
Feeding his people is a crucial test for Assad. The Syrian
government has consistently maintained that it has no food
supply problems.
Syrian newspaper Al-Watan quoted Prime Minister Wael
al-Halki as telling parliament on Wednesday that the government
expects to buy a healthy 2.5 million tonnes of wheat from Syrian
farmers this season.
Nevertheless, there have been signs of difficulty. Bread is
still officially sold in Syria for the pre-war subsidised price
representing a fraction of its cost, but residents say it is
frequently unavailable.
"State subsidised bread still sells for 15 pounds for a
dozen pieces, the same price as two years ago," a Damascus
resident said, referring to a price that works out to about one
U.S. cent per small loaf. "The government keeps saying how they
have kept the price stable."
But she said bread at that price was often unavailable, and
when it was there were frequently long queues at bakeries.
"They also have what they call 'tourist prices' of 50
pounds. You can buy it at that price without the queues. Some
shops are selling for up to 80 pounds a dozen," she said.
HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
The United Nations says the war has created a humanitarian
crisis, with 6.8 million people in need of aid.
According to the U.N.'s World Food Programme, the price of
wheat flour in Damascus has doubled since December.
The situation is worse in rebel-held areas outside of
Assad's control. According to WFP data, bread in the northern
commercial capital Aleppo is now available only for a market
price 5-10 times the subsidised price in Damascus.
Still, the resumption of foreign purchases suggests Assad
has been able to secure supplies to help meet shortfalls.
"Despite international sanctions complicating efforts to buy
basic foodstuffs from international markets, ad hoc arrangements
and deals are likely to allow the regime to deliver relatively
stable supplies to areas under government control," said
Torbjorn Soltvedt with risk consultancy Maplecroft.
"The World Food Programme continues to deliver basic food
items to Syria, although the Syrian government heavily restricts
the distribution of aid to rebel-held areas," he said. "Food
shortages are likely to become more severe in areas under the
control of rebels or in contested areas with heavy fighting."
SHORTAGES
Syria normally consumes between 4.5 million and 4.7 million
tonnes of wheat. In a good year, domestic farmers can produce
close to 4 million. The harvest was particularly poor three
years ago because of drought, one of the reasons behind the
protest movement in early 2011 that, when met by government
force, eventually turned into an armed uprising.
With imports picking up this year, traders estimate Syria
has bought more than 220,000 tonnes of wheat from the global
market since February. With a normal harvest, Syria would import
around 600,000 tonnes of wheat a year.
Trade data compiled by Reuters showed nearly 90,000 tonnes
of French wheat was shipped to Syria between February and early
April. Traders said the state grains agency also bought 100,000
tonnes of wheat in March from the Black Sea region, and further
cargoes have been sold in recent weeks to private importers.
Barley has also been shipped, including 139,000 tonnes from
France since January.
At least three cargoes of soybean and corn - used for animal
feed - were currently loading in Argentina, port data and ship
tracking showed. Syria typically imports nearly all its corn
requirement of up to 2 million tonnes a year.
Foreign middlemen in Lebanon, Turkey and Greece are used to
broker the deals with payment made in multiple currencies such
as euros and also via barter, sources said.
"There is definitely more appetite from many international
trade firms now to supply cargoes with an ultimate Syria
destination and the brokers are acting as the conduit. There is
reluctance still to trade directly with Syria," a Middle
East-based trade source said.
Another European trader said payments were made in places
such as Lebanon and Dubai by the brokers so there was no direct
involvement with Syrian accounts or Syrian sellers.
"The key is to ensure the letter of credit has no Syrian
trace, which suits everyone," the European trader said. "Most of
the cargoes are rooted via Lebanon."
The trader said Syria was paying a small $10 to $15 per
tonne premium on every Syria-bound cargo above the world price
of about $350 per tonne. On their 100,000 tonne purchase in
March that would have meant an additional $1 million to $1.5
million paid compared with neighbouring countries like Jordan.
A Black Sea-based industry source added that more private
ship owners were becoming comfortable with delivering cargoes,
given the profitable freight trade, after some ship owners were
scared off by fighting last year.
"We are not just seeing Syrian owned vessels being used now
and owners in places like Bulgaria are also ready to deliver
shipments especially to the Syrian port of Latakia," he said.
"While we have seen direct freight orders from Syrian
companies, not everyone is ready with work with them."
