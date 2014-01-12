PARIS Jan 12 The Friends of Syria, an alliance of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who support the Syrian oppositian, said on Sunday that the only way for political solution in Syria is for peace talks in Geneva to take place.

"There is no other political solution," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said speaking on behalf of the group. "There will be no political solution for Syria unless Geneva 2 meets."

An international meeting bringing President Bashar al-Assad's government and opposition groups to the table is set to be held from Jan. 22 in Switzerland. (Reporting by John Irish, editing by Geert De Clercq)