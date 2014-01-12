PARIS Jan 12 The Friends of Syria, an alliance
of mainly Western and Gulf Arab countries who support the Syrian
oppositian, said on Sunday that the only way for political
solution in Syria is for peace talks in Geneva to take place.
"There is no other political solution," French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius said speaking on behalf of the group.
"There will be no political solution for Syria unless Geneva 2
meets."
An international meeting bringing President Bashar
al-Assad's government and opposition groups to the table is set
to be held from Jan. 22 in Switzerland.
(Reporting by John Irish, editing by Geert De Clercq)