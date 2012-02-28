REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY CONFIRM THE CONTENTS OF THIS VIDEO, WHICH WAS OBTAINED FROM A SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE. Injured French journalist Edith Bouvier speaks to the camera as she lies on a sofa in Homs in this still image taken from a video posted on a social media website on February 23, 2012. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV

AMMAN Two Western journalists wounded in a Syrian army bombardment of the besieged city of Homs have been smuggled out of the country and are now safe in Lebanon, Syrian opposition sources and a diplomat following their case said on Tuesday.

The two are photographer Paul Conroy of London's Sunday Times and Edith Bouvier, a freelance reporter working for French newspaper Le Figaro.

"Conroy is now safe and sound in Lebanon," the diplomat told Reuters. Bouvier was also safe in the neighbouring country, Syrian opposition sources said.

Marie Colvin, a veteran war correspondent for the Sunday Times, and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed in the same bombardment of a rebel neighbourhood of Homs.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis; Editing by Mark Heinrich)