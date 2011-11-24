LONDON Nov 24 Crucial supplies of heating
oil are flowing to Syria from an oil trader based in
Switzerland, lessening the possibility that shortages may affect
ordinary citizens this winter as temperatures drop, traders said
and ship tracking data showed.
Swiss-based trader AOT has provided a steady supply of
gasoil to Syrian ports with the most recent shipment arriving
only days ago, surprising rival trading houses that have dropped
trade with Syria's increasingly unpopular government.
AOT declined to comment on Wednesday.
Supplying Syria with refined oil is legal as the European
Union (EU) stopped short of banning deliveries for humanitarian
reasons.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)